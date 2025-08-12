AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS) posted a -10.63% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ: ASTS) kicked off on Monday, down -1.52% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $46.63. Over the past 52 weeks, ASTS has traded in a range of $17.50-$60.95.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -80.92% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 54.12%. With a float of $188.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $236.92 million.

The firm has a total of 578 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -486.8%, operating margin of -5214.97%, and the pretax margin is -11841.09%.

AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of AST SpaceMobile Inc is 25.98%, while institutional ownership is 32.69%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16 ’25, was worth 418,400. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $41.84, taking the stock ownership to the 305,667 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 16 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 10,000 for $41.84, making the entire transaction worth $418,433.

AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -1.1 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -0.2) by -0.9. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 54.12% per share during the next fiscal year.

AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ: ASTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at AST SpaceMobile Inc’s (ASTS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 10.62. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3398.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.00, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [AST SpaceMobile Inc, ASTS], we can find that recorded value of 8.25 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 12.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.72%.

During the past 100 days, AST SpaceMobile Inc’s (ASTS) raw stochastic average was set at 64.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.18 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 2.63 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.96. Now, the first resistance to watch is $47.33. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $48.75. The third major resistance level sits at $49.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.05. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $42.63.

AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ: ASTS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 15.77 billion has total of 316,492K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,420 K in contrast with the sum of -300,080 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 720 K and last quarter income was -45,710 K.