Atyr Pharma Inc (ATYR) kicked off at the price of $5.61: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ATYR) on Monday, soared 5.85% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $5.3. Within the past 52 weeks, ATYR’s price has moved between $1.67 and $7.29.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 34.28% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 24.63%.

The firm has a total of 59 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

Atyr Pharma Inc (ATYR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Atyr Pharma Inc is 2.63%, while institutional ownership is 71.38%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17 ’25, was worth 15,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,750 shares at a rate of $4.00, taking the stock ownership to the 9,750 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 04 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,254 for $3.78, making the entire transaction worth $4,740. This insider now owns 31,763 shares in total.

Atyr Pharma Inc (ATYR) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -0.22) by -0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.63% per share during the next fiscal year.

Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ATYR) Trading Performance Indicators

Atyr Pharma Inc (ATYR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.63 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.80, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atyr Pharma Inc (ATYR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Atyr Pharma Inc, ATYR], we can find that recorded value of 3.77 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.91%.

During the past 100 days, Atyr Pharma Inc’s (ATYR) raw stochastic average was set at 66.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 40.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.61 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.37 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.90. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.80. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.99. The third major resistance level sits at $6.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.12. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.93.

Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ATYR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 549.71 million based on 89,004K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 240 K and income totals -64,020 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -14,880 K in sales during its previous quarter.