Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) is 8.60% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On Monday, Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ: AUR) was 1.30% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $6.16. A 52-week range for AUR has been $3.36 – $10.77.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -24.76% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -5.56%. With a float of $1.05 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.50 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -4000.0%, operating margin of -83600.0%, and the pretax margin is -81000.0%.

Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Aurora Innovation Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Aurora Innovation Inc is 43.12%, while institutional ownership is 53.67%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 06 ’25, was worth 989,460. In this transaction Director of this company bought 162,337 shares at a rate of $6.10, taking the stock ownership to the 162,337 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 06 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 46,097 for $5.92, making the entire transaction worth $272,673. This insider now owns 330,425 shares in total.

Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.13 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -0.11) by -0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.56% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.47% during the next five years compared to -24.76% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ: AUR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 16.96. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11514.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.47, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR)

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ: AUR) saw its 5-day average volume 22.94 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 19.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.46%.

During the past 100 days, Aurora Innovation Inc’s (AUR) raw stochastic average was set at 38.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.33 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.43 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.52. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.49 in the near term. At $6.74, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.87. The third support level lies at $5.62 if the price breaches the second support level.

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ: AUR) Key Stats

There are 1,845,332K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 11.51 billion. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -748,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,000 K while its last quarter net income were -201,000 K.