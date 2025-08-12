Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (AVAH) posted a 78.80% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AVAH) on Monday, soared 11.24% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $6.14. Within the past 52 weeks, AVAH’s price has moved between $3.67 and $6.46.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 32.73% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 487.16%. With a float of $44.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $208.26 million.

The firm has a total of 33500 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 33.21%, operating margin of 9.74%, and the pretax margin is 2.47%.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (AVAH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Care Facilities industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc is 78.53%, while institutional ownership is 21.43%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13 ’25, was worth 91,174. In this transaction Chief Compliance Officer of this company sold 18,500 shares at a rate of $4.93, taking the stock ownership to the 327,869 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 10 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 750,000 for $5.20, making the entire transaction worth $3,900,000. This insider now owns 28,890,756 shares in total.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (AVAH) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -0.01) by 0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 487.16% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 86.65% during the next five years compared to 32.73% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AVAH) Trading Performance Indicators

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (AVAH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.09 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.66. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.08, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (AVAH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, AVAH], we can find that recorded value of 3.96 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.29%.

During the past 100 days, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc’s (AVAH) raw stochastic average was set at 95.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.26 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.27 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.89. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.06. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.29. The third major resistance level sits at $7.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.21. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.98.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AVAH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.43 billion based on 208,896K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,025 M and income totals -10,930 K. The company made 589,550 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 27,030 K in sales during its previous quarter.