Baidu Inc ADR (BIDU) is expecting -1.00% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On Monday, Baidu Inc ADR (NASDAQ: BIDU) was -1.57% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $87.36. A 52-week range for BIDU has been $74.71 – $116.25.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was 61.95%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -21.40%. With a float of $279.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $279.90 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 41300 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 49.06%, operating margin of 15.14%, and the pretax margin is 23.04%.

Baidu Inc ADR (BIDU) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Baidu Inc ADR stocks. The insider ownership of Baidu Inc ADR is 0.02%, while institutional ownership is 25.29%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 18 ’25, was worth 729,400. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 19 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 2,986 for $90.16, making the entire transaction worth $269,218.

Baidu Inc ADR (BIDU) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 21.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 18.69) by 2.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 13.0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.30% during the next five years compared to 61.95% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Baidu Inc ADR (NASDAQ: BIDU) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Baidu Inc ADR (BIDU) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.29. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.09, a number that is poised to hit 1.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Baidu Inc ADR (BIDU)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.4 million, its volume of 3.55 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.09%.

During the past 100 days, Baidu Inc ADR’s (BIDU) raw stochastic average was set at 41.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.93 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.14 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $87.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $87.97. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $87.48 in the near term. At $88.97, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $90.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $84.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $83.15. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $81.66.

Baidu Inc ADR (NASDAQ: BIDU) Key Stats

There are 345,447K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 24.07 billion. As of now, sales total 18,238 M while income totals 3,255 M. Its latest quarter income was 4,472 M while its last quarter net income were 1,063 M.