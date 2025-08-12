Bitfarms Ltd (BITF) volume exceeds 25.79 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On Monday, Bitfarms Ltd (NASDAQ: BITF) was -0.81% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $1.24. A 52-week range for BITF has been $0.67 – $2.76.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 27.88%. With a float of $509.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $553.64 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is -10.61%, operating margin of -55.51%, and the pretax margin is -41.23%.

Bitfarms Ltd (BITF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Bitfarms Ltd stocks. The insider ownership of Bitfarms Ltd is 8.63%, while institutional ownership is 17.46%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27 ’25, was worth 97,319,785. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 07 ’24, when Company’s Former Director proposed sale 100,000 for $2.17, making the entire transaction worth $217,120.

Bitfarms Ltd (BITF) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -0.11) by 0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.88% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bitfarms Ltd (NASDAQ: BITF) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Bitfarms Ltd (BITF) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.58. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bitfarms Ltd (BITF)

Looking closely at Bitfarms Ltd (NASDAQ: BITF), its last 5-days average volume was 24.4 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 25.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.89%.

During the past 100 days, Bitfarms Ltd’s (BITF) raw stochastic average was set at 82.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 42.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0847 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.0749 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0204, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3453. However, in the short run, Bitfarms Ltd’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.2833. Second resistance stands at $1.3367. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3633. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2033, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1767. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.1233.

Bitfarms Ltd (NASDAQ: BITF) Key Stats

There are 557,549K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 685.79 million. As of now, sales total 192,880 K while income totals -54,060 K. Its latest quarter income was 66,850 K while its last quarter net income were -35,880 K.