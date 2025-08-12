BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc (BMNR) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 2,050 K

BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc (AMEX: BMNR) kicked off on Monday, up 14.68% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $51.43. Over the past 52 weeks, BMNR has traded in a range of $1.93-$161.00.

With a float of $91.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.31 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 7 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 18.84%, operating margin of -53.66%, and the pretax margin is -119.74%.

BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc (BMNR) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc is 18.29%, while institutional ownership is 0.19%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 17 ’25, was worth 198,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 4,500 shares at a rate of $44.00, taking the stock ownership to the 226,722 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 09 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 222,222 for $4.50, making the entire transaction worth $999,999. This insider now owns 222,222 shares in total.

BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc (BMNR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

#####

BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc (AMEX: BMNR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc’s (BMNR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.41. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1215.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4219.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.88

Technical Analysis of BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc (BMNR)

The latest stats from [BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc, BMNR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 75.54 million was superior to 8.98 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.10%.

During the past 100 days, BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc’s (BMNR) raw stochastic average was set at 35.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 5.60 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 5.67 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.78. Now, the first resistance to watch is $67.15. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $75.33. The third major resistance level sits at $80.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $53.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $48.33. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $40.15.

BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc (AMEX: BMNR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.62 billion has total of 4,303K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,310 K in contrast with the sum of -3,290 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,050 K and last quarter income was -620 K.