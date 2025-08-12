C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 35,580 K

C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CCCC) on Monday, plunged -3.20% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $2.5. Within the past 52 weeks, CCCC’s price has moved between $1.09 and $7.22.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -8.92% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -6.47%. With a float of $59.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.01 million.

In an organization with 110 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 86.24%, operating margin of -445.04%, and the pretax margin is -401.23%.

C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of C4 Therapeutics Inc is 15.73%, while institutional ownership is 79.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 18 ’25, was worth 2,107. In this transaction Chief Business Officer of this company sold 669 shares at a rate of $3.15, taking the stock ownership to the 107,805 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 14 ’25, when Company’s Chief Business Officer sold 490 for $3.15, making the entire transaction worth $1,544. This insider now owns 110,842 shares in total.

C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -0.33) by -0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -6.47% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.59% during the next five years compared to -8.92% drop over the previous five years of trading.

C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CCCC) Trading Performance Indicators

C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.06 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.17 million. That was better than the volume of 1.44 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.95%.

During the past 100 days, C4 Therapeutics Inc’s (CCCC) raw stochastic average was set at 71.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 47.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.25 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.18 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.81. However, in the short run, C4 Therapeutics Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.60. Second resistance stands at $2.78. The third major resistance level sits at $2.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.02. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.84.

C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CCCC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 172.23 million based on 71,171K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 35,580 K and income totals -105,320 K. The company made 6,460 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -26,020 K in sales during its previous quarter.