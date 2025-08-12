Campbells Co (CPB) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -0.56%

On Monday, Campbells Co (NASDAQ: CPB) was -1.02% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $32.44. A 52-week range for CPB has been $29.39 – $52.81.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 15.98% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -4.96%. With a float of $196.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $298.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 14400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 30.21%, operating margin of 10.55%, and the pretax margin is 5.93%.

Campbells Co (CPB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Campbells Co stocks. The insider ownership of Campbells Co is 34.12%, while institutional ownership is 58.05%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 05 ’25, was worth 833,702. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 31 ’25, when Company’s EVP, Gen Counsel, and Corp Sec sold 2,498 for $40.03, making the entire transaction worth $100,000. This insider now owns 37,590 shares in total.

Campbells Co (CPB) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 7/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.63 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.62) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.96% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.57% during the next five years compared to 15.98% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Campbells Co (NASDAQ: CPB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Campbells Co (CPB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.33. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.94. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.51, a number that is poised to hit 0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Campbells Co (CPB)

Campbells Co (NASDAQ: CPB) saw its 5-day average volume 4.15 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 4.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.22%.

During the past 100 days, Campbells Co’s (CPB) raw stochastic average was set at 24.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.80 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.85 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.15. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $32.78 in the near term. At $33.44, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $34.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.73. The third support level lies at $30.07 if the price breaches the second support level.

Campbells Co (NASDAQ: CPB) Key Stats

There are 298,130K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 9.57 billion. As of now, sales total 9,636 M while income totals 567,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,475 M while its last quarter net income were 66,000 K.