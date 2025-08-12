Can Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp’s (ACRE) drop of -7.96% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On Monday, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE: ACRE) opened lower -3.93% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $4.33. Price fluctuations for ACRE have ranged from $3.35 to $7.83 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 74.58% at the time writing. With a float of $51.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.01 million.

In an organization with 3200 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 66.41%, operating margin of 24.11%, and the pretax margin is -85.54%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (ACRE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp is 7.28%, while institutional ownership is 43.01%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 31 ’25, was worth 43,263. In this transaction Gen. Counsel VP and Secretary of this company sold 7,615 shares at a rate of $5.68, taking the stock ownership to the 78,360 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 31 ’25, when Company’s CFO and Treasurer sold 4,020 for $5.68, making the entire transaction worth $22,839. This insider now owns 50,751 shares in total.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (ACRE) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at 0.09) by -0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 74.58% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE: ACRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (ACRE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.58. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (ACRE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.73 million. That was better than the volume of 0.57 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.99%.

During the past 100 days, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp’s (ACRE) raw stochastic average was set at 46.69%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.16 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.16 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.28. However, in the short run, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.30. Second resistance stands at $4.43. The third major resistance level sits at $4.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.97. The third support level lies at $3.84 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE: ACRE) Key Stats

There are currently 55,005K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 228.82 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 69,650 K according to its annual income of -34,990 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 12,570 K and its income totaled -11,040 K.