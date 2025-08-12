Can Broadcom Inc’s (AVGO) hike of 2.08% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On Monday, Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) was -0.35% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $304.97. A 52-week range for AVGO has been $134.90 – $310.34.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 13.91% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 35.78%. With a float of $4.61 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.70 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 37000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 66.09%, operating margin of 35.94%, and the pretax margin is 30.05%.

Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Broadcom Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Broadcom Inc is 1.97%, while institutional ownership is 77.46%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 14 ’25, was worth 219,440. In this transaction Director of this company sold 800 shares at a rate of $274.30, taking the stock ownership to the 24,582 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 14 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 800 for $274.30, making the entire transaction worth $219,440.

Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 7/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 1.24 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 1.21) by 0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.78% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.89% during the next five years compared to 13.91% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Broadcom Inc (AVGO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.98. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 25.06. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 62.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.66, a number that is poised to hit 1.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) saw its 5-day average volume 15.41 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 26.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.66%.

During the past 100 days, Broadcom Inc’s (AVGO) raw stochastic average was set at 96.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 82.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 8.71 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 7.81 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $273.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $218.14. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $307.71 in the near term. At $311.52, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $314.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $300.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $297.48. The third support level lies at $293.67 if the price breaches the second support level.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) Key Stats

There are 4,703,471K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1429.38 billion. As of now, sales total 51,574 M while income totals 5,895 M. Its latest quarter income was 15,004 M while its last quarter net income were 4,965 M.