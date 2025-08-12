Can Coupang Inc’s (CPNG) drop of -6.61% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On Monday, Coupang Inc (NYSE: CPNG) opened lower -0.57% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $27.83. Price fluctuations for CPNG have ranged from $19.02 to $31.65 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 135.45% at the time writing. With a float of $1.26 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.66 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 95000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 12.15%, operating margin of 2.81%, and the pretax margin is 3.19%.

Coupang Inc (CPNG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Coupang Inc is 31.00%, while institutional ownership is 54.43%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11 ’25, was worth 2,096,990. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 04 ’25, when Company’s VP, Search and Recommendations sold 11,653 for $29.14, making the entire transaction worth $339,568. This insider now owns 158,676 shares in total.

Coupang Inc (CPNG) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.01) by 0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 135.45% per share during the next fiscal year.

Coupang Inc (NYSE: CPNG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Coupang Inc (CPNG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.84. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 65.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coupang Inc (CPNG)

The latest stats from [Coupang Inc, CPNG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 14.9 million was superior to 9.5 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.87%.

During the past 100 days, Coupang Inc’s (CPNG) raw stochastic average was set at 68.51%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.66 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.72 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.22. Now, the first resistance to watch is $27.92. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $28.16. The third major resistance level sits at $28.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.40. The third support level lies at $27.16 if the price breaches the second support level.

Coupang Inc (NYSE: CPNG) Key Stats

There are currently 1,815,613K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 50.44 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 30,268 M according to its annual income of 154,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 7,908 M and its income totaled 107,000 K.