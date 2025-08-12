Can Neuronetics Inc’s (STIM) drop of -15.88% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on Monday, with Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ: STIM) stock price down -5.08% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $4.13. STIM’s price has ranged from $0.52 to $5.92 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 2.71% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 58.12%. With a float of $36.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.11 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 716 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 56.15%, operating margin of -34.45%, and the pretax margin is -43.74%.

Neuronetics Inc (STIM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Neuronetics Inc is 44.39%, while institutional ownership is 26.41%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08 ’25, was worth 10,883,061. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner proposed sale 192,806 for $3.72, making the entire transaction worth $717,238.

Neuronetics Inc (STIM) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.44 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 58.12% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 41.10% during the next five years compared to 2.71% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ: STIM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Neuronetics Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.84. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Neuronetics Inc (STIM)

Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ: STIM) saw its 5-day average volume 2.26 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.92%.

During the past 100 days, Neuronetics Inc’s (STIM) raw stochastic average was set at 39.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.37 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.30 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.16. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.17 in the near term. At $4.43, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.65. The third support level lies at $3.39 if the price breaches the second support level.

Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ: STIM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 259.21 million, the company has a total of 66,125K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 74,890 K while annual income is -43,710 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 38,110 K while its latest quarter income was -10,120 K.