Can Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd’s (NCLH) drop of -6.35% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on Monday, with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) stock price down -1.13% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $24.0. NCLH’s price has ranged from $14.21 to $29.29 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -16.28% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 11.18%. With a float of $450.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $451.94 million.

In an organization with 41700 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 41.35%, operating margin of 16.01%, and the pretax margin is 6.05%.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Travel Services Industry. The insider ownership of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd is 0.41%, while institutional ownership is 76.63%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 08 ’24, was worth 1,046,699. In this transaction SVP & Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 38,344 shares at a rate of $27.30, taking the stock ownership to the 116,270 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 06 ’24, when Company’s EVP & CFO sold 15,000 for $27.86, making the entire transaction worth $417,918. This insider now owns 253,386 shares in total.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.99 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.18% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.74% during the next five years compared to -16.28% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.16. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.39, a number that is poised to hit 1.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 12.14 million. That was inferior than the volume of 14.22 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.45%.

During the past 100 days, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd’s (NCLH) raw stochastic average was set at 73.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.84 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.77 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.58. However, in the short run, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $24.04. Second resistance stands at $24.35. The third major resistance level sits at $24.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.27. The third support level lies at $22.96 if the price breaches the second support level.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.72 billion, the company has a total of 451,937K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 9,480 M while annual income is 910,260 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,518 M while its latest quarter income was 29,990 K.