Can Therealreal Inc’s (REAL) hike of 13.69% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ: REAL) on Monday, soared 2.50% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $6.4. Within the past 52 weeks, REAL’s price has moved between $2.24 and $11.38.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -0.97% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 48.14%. With a float of $92.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $115.24 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3011 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 74.65%, operating margin of -6.66%, and the pretax margin is -5.5%.

Therealreal Inc (REAL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Luxury Goods industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Therealreal Inc is 19.98%, while institutional ownership is 82.49%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 18 ’25, was worth 299,376. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 51,425 shares at a rate of $5.82, taking the stock ownership to the 1,275,773 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 20 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 102,386 for $6.90, making the entire transaction worth $706,013. This insider now owns 1,327,198 shares in total.

Therealreal Inc (REAL) Latest Financial update

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -0.1) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.14% per share during the next fiscal year.

Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ: REAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Therealreal Inc (REAL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.66 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Therealreal Inc (REAL)

Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ: REAL) saw its 5-day average volume 7.29 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.82%.

During the past 100 days, Therealreal Inc’s (REAL) raw stochastic average was set at 65.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.43 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.38 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.25. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.76 in the near term. At $6.96, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.24. The third support level lies at $6.04 if the price breaches the second support level.

Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ: REAL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 755.96 million based on 113,094K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 600,480 K and income totals -134,200 K. The company made 160,030 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 62,400 K in sales during its previous quarter.