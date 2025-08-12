Candel Therapeutics Inc (CADL) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 0 K

On Monday, Candel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CADL) opened higher 3.16% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $6.02. Price fluctuations for CADL have ranged from $3.79 to $14.60 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -43.86% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 72.53% at the time writing. With a float of $36.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.25 million.

In an organization with 38 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

Candel Therapeutics Inc (CADL) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Candel Therapeutics Inc is 31.18%, while institutional ownership is 36.69%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 28 ’25, was worth 6,540. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 937 shares at a rate of $6.98, taking the stock ownership to the 52,493 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 30 ’25, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 781 for $5.04, making the entire transaction worth $3,936. This insider now owns 52,493 shares in total.

Candel Therapeutics Inc (CADL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 72.53% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 44.14% during the next five years compared to -43.86% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Candel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CADL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Candel Therapeutics Inc (CADL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.34, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Candel Therapeutics Inc (CADL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.54 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.06 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.50%.

During the past 100 days, Candel Therapeutics Inc’s (CADL) raw stochastic average was set at 41.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.33 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.41 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.37. However, in the short run, Candel Therapeutics Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.39. Second resistance stands at $6.56. The third major resistance level sits at $6.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.82. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.65.

Candel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CADL) Key Stats

There are currently 50,103K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 331.14 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -55,180 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled 7,380 K.