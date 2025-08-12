Capital One Financial Corp (COF) volume exceeds 4.38 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE: COF) kicked off on Monday, up 0.01% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $208.23. Over the past 52 weeks, COF has traded in a range of $131.55-$232.45.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 0.96% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 23.16%. With a float of $633.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $639.52 million.

In an organization with 52600 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 34.72%, operating margin of 3.73%, and the pretax margin is 1.57%.

Capital One Financial Corp (COF) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of Capital One Financial Corp is 0.87%, while institutional ownership is 62.35%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 04 ’25, was worth 1,155,889. In this transaction Chief Credit & Fin’l Risk Off. of this company sold 5,515 shares at a rate of $209.59, taking the stock ownership to the 27,364 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 04 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 5,515 for $209.59, making the entire transaction worth $1,155,901.

Capital One Financial Corp (COF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 4.51 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 3.76) by 0.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.84 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.16% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.83% during the next five years compared to 0.96% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE: COF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Capital One Financial Corp’s (COF) current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.47. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.91, a number that is poised to hit 4.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 20.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.56 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.49 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.40%.

During the past 100 days, Capital One Financial Corp’s (COF) raw stochastic average was set at 72.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 5.41 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 5.63 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $208.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $189.62. However, in the short run, Capital One Financial Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $210.18. Second resistance stands at $212.12. The third major resistance level sits at $213.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $206.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $204.91. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $202.97.

Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE: COF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 133.18 billion has total of 639,517K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 53,938 M in contrast with the sum of 4,750 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 16,325 M and last quarter income was -4,277 M.