CAPR (Capricor Therapeutics Inc) dropped -13.84 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on Monday, with Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CAPR) stock price down -13.84% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $9.07. CAPR’s price has ranged from $3.71 to $23.40 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 11.01%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -70.26%. With a float of $40.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.71 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 160 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 93.7%, operating margin of -329.89%, and the pretax margin is -317.13%.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (CAPR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Capricor Therapeutics Inc is 12.16%, while institutional ownership is 40.92%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 20 ’24, was worth 14,999,998. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 2,798,507 shares at a rate of $5.36, taking the stock ownership to the 7,090,351 shares.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (CAPR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.38 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -70.26% per share during the next fiscal year.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CAPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Capricor Therapeutics Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.55. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 26.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.64, a number that is poised to hit -0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (CAPR)

Looking closely at Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CAPR), its last 5-days average volume was 1.48 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.36%.

During the past 100 days, Capricor Therapeutics Inc’s (CAPR) raw stochastic average was set at 19.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.66 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.07 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.82. However, in the short run, Capricor Therapeutics Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.18. Second resistance stands at $8.54. The third major resistance level sits at $8.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.41. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.04.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CAPR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 357.21 million, the company has a total of 45,677K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 22,270 K while annual income is -40,470 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 11,130 K while its latest quarter income was -7,120 K.