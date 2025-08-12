Carters Inc (CRI) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 2,844 M

On Monday, Carters Inc (NYSE: CRI) was -5.28% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $25.36. A 52-week range for CRI has been $23.38 – $71.99.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -2.63% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -52.40%. With a float of $35.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.47 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 15350 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 47.29%, operating margin of 6.72%, and the pretax margin is 5.98%.

Carters Inc (CRI) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Carters Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Carters Inc is 3.71%, while institutional ownership is 122.29%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 07 ’25, was worth 276,920.

Carters Inc (CRI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 1.64 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 1.4) by 0.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -52.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -23.70% during the next five years compared to -2.63% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Carters Inc (NYSE: CRI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Carters Inc (CRI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.03. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.76, a number that is poised to hit 0.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Carters Inc (CRI)

Carters Inc (NYSE: CRI) saw its 5-day average volume 1.22 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.60%.

During the past 100 days, Carters Inc’s (CRI) raw stochastic average was set at 3.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.23 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.53 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.66. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $25.22 in the near term. At $26.41, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $27.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.73. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.54.

Carters Inc (NYSE: CRI) Key Stats

There are 36,432K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 875.10 million. As of now, sales total 2,844 M while income totals 185,510 K. Its latest quarter income was 585,310 K while its last quarter net income were 450 K.