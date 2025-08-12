Centene Corp (CNC) with a beta value of 0.44 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Centene Corp (NYSE: CNC) kicked off on Monday, down -1.33% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $25.59. Over the past 52 weeks, CNC has traded in a range of $25.08-$80.59.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 14.96%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -74.33%. With a float of $485.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $491.13 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 60500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 8.93%, operating margin of 1.11%, and the pretax margin is 1.55%.

Centene Corp (CNC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Healthcare Plans Industry. The insider ownership of Centene Corp is 1.17%, while institutional ownership is 99.54%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08 ’25, was worth 490,365. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 19,230 shares at a rate of $25.50, taking the stock ownership to the 845,275 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 28 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 9,000 for $27.62, making the entire transaction worth $248,580. This insider now owns 32,000 shares in total.

Centene Corp (CNC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 1.62 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 1.41) by 0.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -74.33% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -10.64% during the next five years compared to 14.96% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Centene Corp (NYSE: CNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Centene Corp’s (CNC) current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.04, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Centene Corp (CNC)

Looking closely at Centene Corp (NYSE: CNC), its last 5-days average volume was 14.42 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 8.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.61%.

During the past 100 days, Centene Corp’s (CNC) raw stochastic average was set at 0.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.26 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.61 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $40.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $55.32. However, in the short run, Centene Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $25.91. Second resistance stands at $26.56. The third major resistance level sits at $26.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.57. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $23.92.

Centene Corp (NYSE: CNC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 12.40 billion has total of 491,133K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 163,071 M in contrast with the sum of 3,305 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 48,742 M and last quarter income was -253,000 K.