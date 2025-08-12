Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) volume exceeds 17.59 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on Monday, with Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) stock price up 0.43% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $41.44. CMG’s price has ranged from $41.43 to $66.74 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 35.11%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 8.42%. With a float of $1.33 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.34 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 130504 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 37.34%, operating margin of 16.65%, and the pretax margin is 17.45%.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The insider ownership of Chipotle Mexican Grill is 0.82%, while institutional ownership is 89.56%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 07 ’25, was worth 887,108. In this transaction Pres, Chief Strgy & Tech Off of this company sold 15,750 shares at a rate of $56.32, taking the stock ownership to the 339,732 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 25 ’25, when Company’s Pres, Chief Strgy & Tech Off sold 63,000 for $55.14, making the entire transaction worth $3,473,833. This insider now owns 355,482 shares in total.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.27 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.42% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.44% during the next five years compared to 35.11% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.62. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 38.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.13, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Looking closely at Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG), its last 5-days average volume was 16.96 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 14.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.83%.

During the past 100 days, Chipotle Mexican Grill’s (CMG) raw stochastic average was set at 2.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.05 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.37 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $54.22. However, in the short run, Chipotle Mexican Grill’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $42.05. Second resistance stands at $42.47. The third major resistance level sits at $42.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $41.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $40.75. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $40.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 55.81 billion, the company has a total of 1,340,885K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 11,314 M while annual income is 1,534 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,063 M while its latest quarter income was 436,130 K.