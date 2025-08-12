Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) kicked off at the price of $9.87: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On Monday, Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) opened lower -1.99% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $10.07. Price fluctuations for CLSK have ranged from $6.45 to $17.97 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 35.68%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 274.75% at the time writing. With a float of $273.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $281.06 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 270 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 48.13%, operating margin of 39.96%, and the pretax margin is 51.8%.

Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cleanspark Inc is 2.87%, while institutional ownership is 60.64%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12 ’25, was worth 6,144,272. Before that another transaction happened on May 21 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 50,000 for $10.51, making the entire transaction worth $525,285. This insider now owns 125,511 shares in total.

Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -0.16) by 0.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 274.75% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cleanspark Inc (CLSK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.37. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.88, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cleanspark Inc (CLSK)

Looking closely at Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK), its last 5-days average volume was 24.67 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 25.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.89%.

During the past 100 days, Cleanspark Inc’s (CLSK) raw stochastic average was set at 47.43%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.69 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.70 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.42. However, in the short run, Cleanspark Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.22. Second resistance stands at $10.56. The third major resistance level sits at $10.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.46. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.12.

Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) Key Stats

There are currently 280,944K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.77 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 378,970 K according to its annual income of -145,780 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 181,710 K and its income totaled -138,790 K.