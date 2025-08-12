Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 19,185 M

On Monday, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) was 1.67% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $9.56. A 52-week range for CLF has been $5.63 – $14.34.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -191.48%. With a float of $485.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $494.68 million.

In an organization with 30000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -5.29%, operating margin of -9.54%, and the pretax margin is -11.51%.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cleveland-Cliffs Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is 1.86%, while institutional ownership is 72.32%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23 ’25, was worth 822,036. In this transaction EVP Chief Legal Admin & Sec of this company sold 120,000 shares at a rate of $6.85, taking the stock ownership to the 492,249 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 120,000 for $6.85, making the entire transaction worth $822,038.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.33 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -0.31) by -0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -191.48% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.61. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.41, a number that is poised to hit -0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 16.64 million. That was inferior than the volume of 25.59 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.95%.

During the past 100 days, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc’s (CLF) raw stochastic average was set at 64.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.52 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.50 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.65. However, in the short run, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.99. Second resistance stands at $10.25. The third major resistance level sits at $10.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.04. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.78.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) Key Stats

There are 494,695K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.81 billion. As of now, sales total 19,185 M while income totals -754,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 4,934 M while its last quarter net income were -483,000 K.