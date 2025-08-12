Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV) 20 Days SMA touches -13.50%: The odds favor the bear

Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ: CLOV) on Monday, soared 13.30% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $2.18. Within the past 52 weeks, CLOV’s price has moved between $1.84 and $4.87.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -237.67%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -26.20%. With a float of $382.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $390.25 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 570 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 23.86%, operating margin of -2.62%, and the pretax margin is -2.62%.

Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Healthcare Plans industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Clover Health Investments Corp is 24.81%, while institutional ownership is 23.39%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 07 ’25, was worth 929,600. In this transaction Director of this company bought 415,000 shares at a rate of $2.24, taking the stock ownership to the 1,824,267 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 31,980 for $2.17, making the entire transaction worth $69,397. This insider now owns 1,856,247 shares in total.

Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -0.03) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -26.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 42.72% during the next five years compared to -237.67% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ: CLOV) Trading Performance Indicators

Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV)

Looking closely at Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ: CLOV), its last 5-days average volume was 16.18 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 7.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.42%.

During the past 100 days, Clover Health Investments Corp’s (CLOV) raw stochastic average was set at 19.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.18 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.17 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.49. However, in the short run, Clover Health Investments Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.55. Second resistance stands at $2.64. The third major resistance level sits at $2.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.26. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.17.

Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ: CLOV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.26 billion based on 508,917K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,371 M and income totals -43,010 K. The company made 477,620 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -10,580 K in sales during its previous quarter.