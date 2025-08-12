Cognition Therapeutics Inc (CGTX) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 0 K

On Monday, Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CGTX) opened higher 13.81% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $0.75. Price fluctuations for CGTX have ranged from $0.22 to $1.29 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -16.44% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 51.45% at the time writing. With a float of $49.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.96 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 28 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -98.8%, operating margin of -21175.6%, and the pretax margin is -13197.2%.

Cognition Therapeutics Inc (CGTX) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cognition Therapeutics Inc is 19.63%, while institutional ownership is 7.84%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 31 ’25, was worth 30,001. In this transaction CEO & President of this company bought 38,851 shares at a rate of $0.77, taking the stock ownership to the 38,851 shares.

Cognition Therapeutics Inc (CGTX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted -0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -0.21) by -0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 51.45% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 32.88% during the next five years compared to -16.44% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CGTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cognition Therapeutics Inc (CGTX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.66, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cognition Therapeutics Inc (CGTX)

Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CGTX) saw its 5-day average volume 2.34 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.05%.

During the past 100 days, Cognition Therapeutics Inc’s (CGTX) raw stochastic average was set at 77.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0986 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.0532 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5009, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5008. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.9058 in the near term. At $0.9529, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0258. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7858, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7129. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6658.

Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CGTX) Key Stats

There are currently 61,993K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 63.09 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -33,970 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -8,480 K.