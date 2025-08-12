Community Financial System Inc (CBU) kicked off at the price of $56.55: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On Monday, Community Financial System Inc (NYSE: CBU) opened higher 3.99% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $54.38. Price fluctuations for CBU have ranged from $49.44 to $73.39 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.26% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 18.31% at the time writing. With a float of $52.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.87 million.

The firm has a total of 2918 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 57.38%, operating margin of 25.77%, and the pretax margin is 25.77%.

Community Financial System Inc (CBU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Community Financial System Inc is 0.84%, while institutional ownership is 73.71%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 25 ’25, was worth 148,262. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 24 ’25, when Company’s SVP & Chief Banking Officer sold 1,136 for $65.98, making the entire transaction worth $74,953. This insider now owns 6,539 shares in total.

Community Financial System Inc (CBU) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at 0.88) by -0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.31% per share during the next fiscal year.

Community Financial System Inc (NYSE: CBU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Community Financial System Inc (CBU). In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.06. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.66, a number that is poised to hit 1.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Community Financial System Inc (CBU)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Community Financial System Inc, CBU], we can find that recorded value of 0.42 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.38%.

During the past 100 days, Community Financial System Inc’s (CBU) raw stochastic average was set at 64.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.17 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.39 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $56.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $60.00. Now, the first resistance to watch is $57.37. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $58.18. The third major resistance level sits at $59.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $54.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $53.31. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $52.49.

Community Financial System Inc (NYSE: CBU) Key Stats

There are currently 52,851K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.99 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 940,710 K according to its annual income of 182,480 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 247,390 K and its income totaled 51,330 K.