Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) average volume reaches $9.78M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On Monday, Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) was 0.10% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $19.25. A 52-week range for CAG has been $18.18 – $33.24.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.92% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -22.45%. With a float of $474.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $477.37 million.

The firm has a total of 18300 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 25.86%, operating margin of 11.99%, and the pretax margin is 9.96%.

Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Conagra Brands Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Conagra Brands Inc is 0.71%, while institutional ownership is 88.94%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 13 ’24, was worth 1,211,600. In this transaction EVP & COO of this company sold 40,000 shares at a rate of $30.29, taking the stock ownership to the 161,443 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 13 ’24, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 40,000 for $30.29, making the entire transaction worth $1,211,583.

Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 8/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.53 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at 0.6) by -0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -22.45% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.36% during the next five years compared to 6.92% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.24. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.40, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Conagra Brands Inc, CAG], we can find that recorded value of 10.89 million was better than the volume posted last year of 7.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.87%.

During the past 100 days, Conagra Brands Inc’s (CAG) raw stochastic average was set at 11.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.40 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.54 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.67. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.53. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $19.79. The third major resistance level sits at $20.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.79. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.53.

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) Key Stats

There are 478,694K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 9.20 billion. As of now, sales total 11,613 M while income totals 1,152 M. Its latest quarter income was 2,782 M while its last quarter net income were 256,000 K.