CXApp Inc (CXAI) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.52 million

CXApp Inc (NASDAQ: CXAI) kicked off on Monday, down -3.27% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $0.92. Over the past 52 weeks, CXAI has traded in a range of $0.76-$3.76.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -79.16% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 36.89%. With a float of $15.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $19.81 million.

The firm has a total of 41 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 83.08%, operating margin of -212.26%, and the pretax margin is -248.66%.

CXApp Inc (CXAI) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of CXApp Inc is 26.93%, while institutional ownership is 16.62%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 13 ’24, was worth 50,700. In this transaction Director of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $3.38, taking the stock ownership to the 64,120 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 13 ’24, when Company’s Director proposed sale 15,000 for $3.38, making the entire transaction worth $50,646.

CXApp Inc (CXAI) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/30/2024, the organization reported -0.34 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -0.27) by -0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.89% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.22% during the next five years compared to -79.16% drop over the previous five years of trading.

CXApp Inc (NASDAQ: CXAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at CXApp Inc’s (CXAI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.57. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.98, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CXApp Inc (CXAI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [CXApp Inc, CXAI], we can find that recorded value of 0.36 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.49%.

During the past 100 days, CXApp Inc’s (CXAI) raw stochastic average was set at 16.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0602 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.0817 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9899, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2886. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.9272. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.9671. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9952. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8592, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8311. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7912.

CXApp Inc (NASDAQ: CXAI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 18.44 million has total of 19,806K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,140 K in contrast with the sum of -19,410 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,220 K and last quarter income was -1,620 K.