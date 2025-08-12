Cytek BioSciences Inc (CTKB) volume exceeds 1.67 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on Monday, with Cytek BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: CTKB) stock price down -5.96% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $4.03. CTKB’s price has ranged from $2.37 to $7.63 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 18.28% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -175.86%. With a float of $115.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $127.19 million.

The firm has a total of 648 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 54.42%, operating margin of -13.7%, and the pretax margin is -3.86%.

Cytek BioSciences Inc (CTKB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Cytek BioSciences Inc is 9.52%, while institutional ownership is 59.43%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02 ’25, was worth 97,300. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 35,000 shares at a rate of $2.78, taking the stock ownership to the 55,746 shares.

Cytek BioSciences Inc (CTKB) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.06 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -175.86% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cytek BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: CTKB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cytek BioSciences Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.55. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 44.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.05, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cytek BioSciences Inc (CTKB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cytek BioSciences Inc, CTKB], we can find that recorded value of 1.48 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.74%.

During the past 100 days, Cytek BioSciences Inc’s (CTKB) raw stochastic average was set at 69.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 59.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.22 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.20 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.62. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.98. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.17. The third major resistance level sits at $4.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.49. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.30.

Cytek BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: CTKB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 482.18 million, the company has a total of 127,224K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 200,450 K while annual income is -6,020 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 45,600 K while its latest quarter income was -5,580 K.