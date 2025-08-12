Dow Inc (DOW) plunged -1.65 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on Monday, with Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW) stock price down -1.65% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $21.22. DOW’s price has ranged from $21.16 to $55.67 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -144.86%. With a float of $705.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $708.84 million.

In an organization with 36000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 7.64%, operating margin of 1.97%, and the pretax margin is -1.17%.

Dow Inc (DOW) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Dow Inc is 0.42%, while institutional ownership is 67.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 07 ’25, was worth 26,197. In this transaction Director of this company bought 675 shares at a rate of $38.81, taking the stock ownership to the 2,700 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13 ’24, when Company’s Director bought 7,339 for $40.87, making the entire transaction worth $299,932. This insider now owns 10,924 shares in total.

Dow Inc (DOW) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.47 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -144.86% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Dow Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.05. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dow Inc (DOW)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 17.25 million. That was better than the volume of 10.67 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.27%.

During the past 100 days, Dow Inc’s (DOW) raw stochastic average was set at 2.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.15 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.09 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.24. However, in the short run, Dow Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $21.51. Second resistance stands at $22.16. The third major resistance level sits at $22.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.76. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.12.

Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 14.79 billion, the company has a total of 708,844K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 42,964 M while annual income is 1,116 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 10,104 M while its latest quarter income was -835,000 K.