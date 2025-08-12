DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) posted a -1.42% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On Monday, DuPont de Nemours Inc (NYSE: DD) was -0.81% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $70.47. A 52-week range for DD has been $53.77 – $90.06.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 20.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 7.84%. With a float of $417.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $418.69 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 24000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 39.51%, operating margin of 16.06%, and the pretax margin is 4.01%.

DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward DuPont de Nemours Inc stocks. The insider ownership of DuPont de Nemours Inc is 0.27%, while institutional ownership is 72.32%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 26 ’24, was worth 511,942. In this transaction President, Electronics & Indus of this company sold 6,100 shares at a rate of $83.92, taking the stock ownership to the 83,550 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 26 ’24, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 6,100 for $83.92, making the entire transaction worth $511,917.

DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 1.18 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 1.03) by 0.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.84% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.56% during the next five years compared to 20.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

DuPont de Nemours Inc (NYSE: DD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.94. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.47, a number that is poised to hit 1.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Looking closely at DuPont de Nemours Inc (NYSE: DD), its last 5-days average volume was 4.77 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.48%.

During the past 100 days, DuPont de Nemours Inc’s (DD) raw stochastic average was set at 66.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.93 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.86 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $71.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $74.59. However, in the short run, DuPont de Nemours Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $70.73. Second resistance stands at $71.57. The third major resistance level sits at $72.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $69.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $68.69. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $67.85.

DuPont de Nemours Inc (NYSE: DD) Key Stats

There are 418,717K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 29.27 billion. As of now, sales total 12,386 M while income totals 703,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,257 M while its last quarter net income were 59,000 K.