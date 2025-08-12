ENB (Enbridge Inc) climbed 1.06 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Enbridge Inc (NYSE: ENB) kicked off on Monday, up 1.06% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $46.99. Over the past 52 weeks, ENB has traded in a range of $38.44-$47.44.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was -2.98%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 10.46%. With a float of $2.18 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.18 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 14500 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 32.52%, operating margin of 16.49%, and the pretax margin is 13.63%.

Enbridge Inc (ENB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of Enbridge Inc is 0.14%, while institutional ownership is 51.16%.

Enbridge Inc (ENB) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 0.55 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at 0.56) by -0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.46% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.05% during the next five years compared to -2.98% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Enbridge Inc (NYSE: ENB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Enbridge Inc’s (ENB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.65. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.98 million, its volume of 3.53 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.43%.

During the past 100 days, Enbridge Inc’s (ENB) raw stochastic average was set at 98.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.59 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.78 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.99. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $47.75 in the near term. At $48.01, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $48.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.71. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $46.45.

Enbridge Inc (NYSE: ENB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 103.55 billion has total of 2,180,505K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 39,025 M in contrast with the sum of 3,971 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 10,755 M and last quarter income was 1,648 M.