Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 332,310 K

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ESPR) on Monday, plunged -1.34% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $1.87. Within the past 52 weeks, ESPR’s price has moved between $0.69 and $3.94.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 40.11%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 68.75%. With a float of $193.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $200.20 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 304 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 64.54%, operating margin of -10.26%, and the pretax margin is -35.84%.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Esperion Therapeutics Inc is 2.31%, while institutional ownership is 57.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 17 ’25, was worth 1,470. In this transaction General Counsel of this company sold 1,304 shares at a rate of $1.13, taking the stock ownership to the 399,937 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 17 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 11 for $1.11, making the entire transaction worth $12. This insider now owns 474,462 shares in total.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -0.17) by 0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.75% per share during the next fiscal year.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ESPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.81 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.53, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR)

The latest stats from [Esperion Therapeutics Inc, ESPR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 6.28 million was superior to 4.78 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.60%.

During the past 100 days, Esperion Therapeutics Inc’s (ESPR) raw stochastic average was set at 83.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 72.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.2003 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.1040 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2502, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6579. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.8833. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.9217. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9733. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7933, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7417. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.7033.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ESPR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 365.68 million based on 198,199K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 332,310 K and income totals -51,750 K. The company made 65,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -40,460 K in sales during its previous quarter.