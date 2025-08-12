EVgo Inc (EVGO) is -5.03% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

EVgo Inc (NASDAQ: EVGO) on Monday, soared 2.89% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $3.46. Within the past 52 weeks, EVGO’s price has moved between $2.19 and $9.07.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -85.31% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 14.94%. With a float of $127.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $133.53 million.

In an organization with 331 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 12.69%, operating margin of -41.71%, and the pretax margin is -33.24%.

EVgo Inc (EVGO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of EVgo Inc is 5.57%, while institutional ownership is 64.69%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20 ’25, was worth 270,039. In this transaction President of this company sold 73,215 shares at a rate of $3.69, taking the stock ownership to the 72,269 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19 ’25, when Company’s President sold 46,785 for $3.75, making the entire transaction worth $175,612. This insider now owns 145,484 shares in total.

EVgo Inc (EVGO) Latest Financial update

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -0.11) by 0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.94% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.32% during the next five years compared to -85.31% drop over the previous five years of trading.

EVgo Inc (NASDAQ: EVGO) Trading Performance Indicators

EVgo Inc (EVGO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.93 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of EVgo Inc (EVGO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.66 million. That was better than the volume of 4.51 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.45%.

During the past 100 days, EVgo Inc’s (EVGO) raw stochastic average was set at 50.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.25 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.24 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.02. However, in the short run, EVgo Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.63. Second resistance stands at $3.71. The third major resistance level sits at $3.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.42. The third support level lies at $3.34 if the price breaches the second support level.

EVgo Inc (NASDAQ: EVGO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.09 billion based on 306,968K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 256,830 K and income totals -44,330 K. The company made 75,290 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -11,360 K in sales during its previous quarter.