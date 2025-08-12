EXK (Endeavour Silver Corp) climbed 2.21 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On Monday, Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE: EXK) opened higher 2.21% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $5.42. Price fluctuations for EXK have ranged from $2.46 to $6.04 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 18.21%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 142.17% at the time writing. With a float of $288.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $289.54 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1539 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 15.35%, operating margin of 3.91%, and the pretax margin is -24.89%.

Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Silver industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Endeavour Silver Corp is 0.25%, while institutional ownership is 40.17%.

Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/30/2024, the company posted 0 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at 0.02) by -0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 142.17% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 153.47% during the next five years compared to 18.21% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE: EXK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.77. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK)

Looking closely at Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE: EXK), its last 5-days average volume was 9.59 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 11.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.56%.

During the past 100 days, Endeavour Silver Corp’s (EXK) raw stochastic average was set at 83.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 69.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.24 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.24 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.30. However, in the short run, Endeavour Silver Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.67. Second resistance stands at $5.80. The third major resistance level sits at $6.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.06. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.93.

Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE: EXK) Key Stats

There are currently 290,171K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.60 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 217,640 K according to its annual income of -31,480 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 63,500 K and its income totaled -32,910 K.