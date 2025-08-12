First Advantage Corp (FA) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 390,630 K

First Advantage Corp (NASDAQ: FA) kicked off on Monday, down -5.41% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $16.63. Over the past 52 weeks, FA has traded in a range of $12.32-$20.79.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 19.16%. With a float of $78.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $173.84 million.

In an organization with 10000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 31.87%, operating margin of -2.09%, and the pretax margin is -12.72%.

First Advantage Corp (FA) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Business Services Industry. The insider ownership of First Advantage Corp is 55.08%, while institutional ownership is 54.74%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09 ’25, was worth 82,110. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,482 shares at a rate of $18.32, taking the stock ownership to the 48,960 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 09 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 4,482 for $18.32, making the entire transaction worth $82,110.

First Advantage Corp (FA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 0.26 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.25) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.16% per share during the next fiscal year.

First Advantage Corp (NASDAQ: FA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at First Advantage Corp’s (FA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.98. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.91, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Advantage Corp (FA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.36 million. That was better than the volume of 1.08 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.70%.

During the past 100 days, First Advantage Corp’s (FA) raw stochastic average was set at 50.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.74 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.66 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.14. However, in the short run, First Advantage Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.52. Second resistance stands at $17.32. The third major resistance level sits at $17.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.82. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.02.

First Advantage Corp (NASDAQ: FA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.74 billion has total of 173,991K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 860,210 K in contrast with the sum of -110,270 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 390,630 K and last quarter income was 310 K.