First Horizon Corporation (FHN) 20 Days SMA touches -2.63%: The odds favor the bear

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) on Monday, plunged -0.33% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $21.41. Within the past 52 weeks, FHN’s price has moved between $14.82 and $23.00.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -0.31% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 13.03%. With a float of $501.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $508.84 million.

The firm has a total of 7155 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 62.19%, operating margin of 22.4%, and the pretax margin is 22.4%.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of First Horizon Corporation is 1.29%, while institutional ownership is 85.89%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 22 ’25, was worth 843,864. In this transaction SEVP Sr Strategic Executive of this company sold 38,010 shares at a rate of $22.20, taking the stock ownership to the 550,011 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 22 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 38,010 for $22.20, making the entire transaction worth $843,865.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.38) by 0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.03% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.08% during the next five years compared to -0.31% drop over the previous five years of trading.

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) Trading Performance Indicators

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.55, a number that is poised to hit 0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Horizon Corporation (FHN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [First Horizon Corporation, FHN], we can find that recorded value of 8.27 million was better than the volume posted last year of 6.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.29%.

During the past 100 days, First Horizon Corporation’s (FHN) raw stochastic average was set at 78.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.51 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.54 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.06. Now, the first resistance to watch is $21.51. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $21.68. The third major resistance level sits at $21.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.03. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.86.

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 10.84 billion based on 507,233K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,031 M and income totals 775,000 K. The company made 1,236 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 240,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.