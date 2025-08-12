Forward Air Corp (FWRD) kicked off at the price of $28.57: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on Monday, with Forward Air Corp (NASDAQ: FWRD) stock price down -5.55% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $30.25. FWRD’s price has ranged from $9.78 to $40.92 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 96.75%. With a float of $20.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.41 million.

The firm has a total of 6319 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 12.48%, operating margin of 0.83%, and the pretax margin is -46.52%.

Forward Air Corp (FWRD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics Industry. The insider ownership of Forward Air Corp is 32.42%, while institutional ownership is 89.09%.

Forward Air Corp (FWRD) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -1.49 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 96.75% per share during the next fiscal year.

Forward Air Corp (NASDAQ: FWRD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Forward Air Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.13. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -29.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Forward Air Corp (FWRD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Forward Air Corp, FWRD], we can find that recorded value of 0.49 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.57%.

During the past 100 days, Forward Air Corp’s (FWRD) raw stochastic average was set at 82.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.58 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.36 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.35. Now, the first resistance to watch is $29.84. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $31.12. The third major resistance level sits at $31.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.26. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $25.98.

Forward Air Corp (NASDAQ: FWRD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 869.19 million, the company has a total of 30,423K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,474 M while annual income is -816,970 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 613,280 K while its latest quarter income was -50,640 K.