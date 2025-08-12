Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -10.42% last month.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) on Monday, plunged -0.98% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $41.87. Within the past 52 weeks, FCX’s price has moved between $27.55 and $52.23.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 21.77%. With a float of $1.43 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.44 billion.

In an organization with 28500 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 28.5%, operating margin of 26.18%, and the pretax margin is 26.87%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Copper industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Freeport-McMoRan Inc is 0.58%, while institutional ownership is 86.85%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02 ’25, was worth 343,520. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 8,584 shares at a rate of $40.02, taking the stock ownership to the 48,333 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 02 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 8,584 for $40.02, making the entire transaction worth $343,519.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) Latest Financial update

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.37) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.77% per share during the next fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) Trading Performance Indicators

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.21 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 35.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 10.64 million. That was inferior than the volume of 16.06 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.12%.

During the past 100 days, Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s (FCX) raw stochastic average was set at 64.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 40.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.51 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.35 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $42.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.21. However, in the short run, Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $42.24. Second resistance stands at $43.02. The third major resistance level sits at $43.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $41.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $40.56. The third support level lies at $39.78 if the price breaches the second support level.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 59.53 billion based on 1,437,073K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 25,455 M and income totals 1,889 M. The company made 7,582 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 772,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.