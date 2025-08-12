Gap, Inc (GAP) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -13.71% last month.

On Monday, Gap, Inc (NYSE: GAP) was -0.51% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $19.8. A 52-week range for GAP has been $16.99 – $29.29.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 18.81% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -1.45%. With a float of $241.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $374.00 million.

In an organization with 82000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 41.38%, operating margin of 7.7%, and the pretax margin is 7.86%.

Gap, Inc (GAP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Gap, Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Gap, Inc is 35.38%, while institutional ownership is 62.91%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 03 ’25, was worth 1,150,739. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 02 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 50,290 for $22.17, making the entire transaction worth $1,115,030.

Gap, Inc (GAP) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 7/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.54 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.41) by 0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.45% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.19% during the next five years compared to 18.81% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Gap, Inc (NYSE: GAP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Gap, Inc (GAP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.98. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gap, Inc (GAP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.41 million. That was inferior than the volume of 8.95 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.33%.

During the past 100 days, Gap, Inc’s (GAP) raw stochastic average was set at 22.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.50 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.85 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.38. However, in the short run, Gap, Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.91. Second resistance stands at $20.12. The third major resistance level sits at $20.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.27. The third support level lies at $19.06 if the price breaches the second support level.

Gap, Inc (NYSE: GAP) Key Stats

There are 376,604K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.35 billion. As of now, sales total 15,086 M while income totals 844,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,463 M while its last quarter net income were 193,000 K.