Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 227,040 K

On Monday, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE: DNA) opened lower -3.25% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $12.29. Price fluctuations for DNA have ranged from $5.00 to $16.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -27.97% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 44.50% at the time writing. With a float of $39.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.82 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 834 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 82.19%, operating margin of -135.74%, and the pretax margin is -136.94%.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc is 27.37%, while institutional ownership is 59.55%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 06 ’25, was worth 31,020. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 17 ’25, when Company’s insider sold 1,084 for $9.84, making the entire transaction worth $10,669. This insider now owns 10,679 shares in total.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted -1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -3.32) by 2.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE: DNA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.41. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.85, a number that is poised to hit -1.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE: DNA) saw its 5-day average volume 1.61 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.34%.

During the past 100 days, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc’s (DNA) raw stochastic average was set at 65.74%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.20 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.77 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.36. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.37 in the near term. At $12.84, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.12. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.65.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE: DNA) Key Stats

There are currently 58,532K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 697.86 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 227,040 K according to its annual income of -547,030 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 49,600 K and its income totaled -60,300 K.