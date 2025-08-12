Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 819,000 K

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) on Monday, plunged -1.23% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $4.88. Within the past 52 weeks, GRAB’s price has moved between $3.08 and $5.72.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 51.71% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 286.10%. With a float of $2.44 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.95 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 11267 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 42.87%, operating margin of -0.68%, and the pretax margin is 4.04%.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Grab Holdings Limited is 40.05%, while institutional ownership is 46.72%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 09 ’25, was worth 112,613. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 03 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 114,000 for $4.90, making the entire transaction worth $558,600.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 286.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.87 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) saw its 5-day average volume 29.18 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 36.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.38%.

During the past 100 days, Grab Holdings Limited’s (GRAB) raw stochastic average was set at 67.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.16 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.19 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.76. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.88 in the near term. At $4.95, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.71. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.64.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 19.65 billion based on 4,027,000K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,797 M and income totals -105,000 K. The company made 819,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 35,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.