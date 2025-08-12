Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 8,807 M

A new trading day began on Monday, with Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE: GPK) stock price down -2.02% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $22.74. GPK’s price has ranged from $20.86 to $30.70 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 25.19%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -17.78%. With a float of $291.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $297.07 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 23000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 11.06%, operating margin of 10.78%, and the pretax margin is 8.26%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Packaging & Containers Industry. The insider ownership of Graphic Packaging Holding Co is 1.49%, while institutional ownership is 111.97%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01 ’25, was worth 1,239,136. In this transaction Director of this company sold 56,737 shares at a rate of $21.84, taking the stock ownership to the 33,826 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 04 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 7,015 for $21.80, making the entire transaction worth $152,927. This insider now owns 26,811 shares in total.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.64 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -17.78% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.40% during the next five years compared to 25.19% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE: GPK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Graphic Packaging Holding Co’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.56. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK)

The latest stats from [Graphic Packaging Holding Co, GPK] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.25 million was superior to 3.07 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.09%.

During the past 100 days, Graphic Packaging Holding Co’s (GPK) raw stochastic average was set at 25.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.67 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.60 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.51. Now, the first resistance to watch is $22.80. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $23.32. The third major resistance level sits at $23.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.54. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.02.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE: GPK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.60 billion, the company has a total of 296,249K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 8,807 M while annual income is 658,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,204 M while its latest quarter income was 104,000 K.