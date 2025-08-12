Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) kicked off at the price of $15.31: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On Monday, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: HST) was -0.26% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $15.35. A 52-week range for HST has been $12.22 – $19.26.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Real Estate Sector giant was -4.68%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -15.93%. With a float of $678.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $687.50 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 165 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 56.15%, operating margin of 14.41%, and the pretax margin is 11.73%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Host Hotels & Resorts Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc is 1.34%, while institutional ownership is 109.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19 ’25, was worth 71,434. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,644 shares at a rate of $15.38, taking the stock ownership to the 71,425 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 4,644 for $15.56, making the entire transaction worth $72,261.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.12 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.1) by 0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.93% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -8.64% during the next five years compared to -4.68% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: HST) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.79. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.78. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.95, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST)

Looking closely at Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: HST), its last 5-days average volume was 12.04 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 9.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.49%.

During the past 100 days, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc’s (HST) raw stochastic average was set at 67.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.38 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.41 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.20. However, in the short run, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.44. Second resistance stands at $15.56. The third major resistance level sits at $15.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.07. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.95.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: HST) Key Stats

There are 687,543K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 10.53 billion. As of now, sales total 5,684 M while income totals 697,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,586 M while its last quarter net income were 225,000 K.