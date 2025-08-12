HubSpot Inc (HUBS) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 714,140 K

On Monday, HubSpot Inc (NYSE: HUBS) was -6.43% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $449.72. A 52-week range for HUBS has been $444.25 – $881.13.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 17.33%. With a float of $50.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.70 million.

In an organization with 8246 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 84.55%, operating margin of -2.5%, and the pretax margin is 0.29%.

HubSpot Inc (HUBS) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward HubSpot Inc stocks. The insider ownership of HubSpot Inc is 3.85%, while institutional ownership is 93.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 15 ’25, was worth 4,616,095. In this transaction Director of this company sold 8,500 shares at a rate of $543.07, taking the stock ownership to the 522,435 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 15 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 8,500 for $543.07, making the entire transaction worth $4,616,095.

HubSpot Inc (HUBS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 2.18 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 1.91) by 0.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.98 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.33% per share during the next fiscal year.

HubSpot Inc (NYSE: HUBS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what HubSpot Inc (HUBS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.65. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 35.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.23, a number that is poised to hit 2.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HubSpot Inc (HUBS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.67 million. That was better than the volume of 0.72 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.86%.

During the past 100 days, HubSpot Inc’s (HUBS) raw stochastic average was set at 0.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.56 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 20.88 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $546.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $634.24. However, in the short run, HubSpot Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $439.65. Second resistance stands at $458.50. The third major resistance level sits at $469.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $410.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $399.48. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $380.63.

HubSpot Inc (NYSE: HUBS) Key Stats

There are 52,738K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 22.17 billion. As of now, sales total 2,628 M while income totals 4,630 K. Its latest quarter income was 714,140 K while its last quarter net income were -21,790 K.