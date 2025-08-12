Huntington Bancshares, Inc (HBAN) plunged -0.50 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Huntington Bancshares, Inc (NASDAQ: HBAN) kicked off on Monday, down -0.50% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $16.09. Over the past 52 weeks, HBAN has traded in a range of $11.91-$18.44.

A company in the Financial sector has dropped its sales by -0.74% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 17.19%. With a float of $1.45 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.46 billion.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is 59.68%, operating margin of 21.37%, and the pretax margin is 21.37%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc (HBAN) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Huntington Bancshares, Inc is 1.19%, while institutional ownership is 87.12%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13 ’25, was worth 216,323. In this transaction SEVP and General Counsel of this company sold 13,700 shares at a rate of $15.79, taking the stock ownership to the 337,879 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 13,700 for $15.79, making the entire transaction worth $216,323.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc (HBAN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 0.33 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.3) by 0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.19% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.58% during the next five years compared to -0.74% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc (NASDAQ: HBAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Huntington Bancshares, Inc’s (HBAN) current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.94. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Huntington Bancshares, Inc (HBAN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 24.81 million. That was inferior than the volume of 25.71 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.68%.

During the past 100 days, Huntington Bancshares, Inc’s (HBAN) raw stochastic average was set at 70.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.32 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.38 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.08. However, in the short run, Huntington Bancshares, Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.17. Second resistance stands at $16.32. The third major resistance level sits at $16.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.82. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.67.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc (NASDAQ: HBAN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 23.47 billion has total of 1,458,800K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 11,961 M in contrast with the sum of 1,940 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,027 M and last quarter income was 536,000 K.