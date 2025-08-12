Hyperfine Inc (HYPR) posted a 10.17% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On Monday, Hyperfine Inc (NASDAQ: HYPR) opened higher 12.07% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $1.16. Price fluctuations for HYPR have ranged from $0.53 to $1.90 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 11.81%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 16.68% at the time writing. With a float of $57.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $62.78 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 111 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 46.2%, operating margin of -370.58%, and the pretax margin is -343.42%.

Hyperfine Inc (HYPR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Hyperfine Inc is 25.97%, while institutional ownership is 9.15%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16 ’25, was worth 1,610. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 2,776 shares at a rate of $0.58, taking the stock ownership to the 82,213 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 18 ’25, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 3,237 for $1.20, making the entire transaction worth $3,884. This insider now owns 84,990 shares in total.

Hyperfine Inc (HYPR) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/30/2024, the company posted -0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -0.14) by 0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.68% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.13% during the next five years compared to 11.81% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Hyperfine Inc (NASDAQ: HYPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Hyperfine Inc (HYPR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.48. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hyperfine Inc (HYPR)

Looking closely at Hyperfine Inc (NASDAQ: HYPR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.31 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.60%.

During the past 100 days, Hyperfine Inc’s (HYPR) raw stochastic average was set at 100.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0991 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.0748 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8755, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8991. However, in the short run, Hyperfine Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.3367. Second resistance stands at $1.3733. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4467. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2267, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1533. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.1167.

Hyperfine Inc (NASDAQ: HYPR) Key Stats

There are currently 77,832K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 101.19 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 12,890 K according to its annual income of -40,720 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,140 K and its income totaled -9,420 K.