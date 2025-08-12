i-80 Gold Corp (IAUX) 20 Days SMA touches -0.44%: The odds favor the bear

On Monday, i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX: IAUX) was -2.84% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $0.62. A 52-week range for IAUX has been $0.34 – $1.26.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -3.40%. With a float of $418.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $431.34 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 109 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -34.58%, operating margin of -166.12%, and the pretax margin is -237.63%.

i-80 Gold Corp (IAUX) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward i-80 Gold Corp stocks. The insider ownership of i-80 Gold Corp is 5.70%, while institutional ownership is 19.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 11 ’25, was worth 7,440. In this transaction SVP, General Counsel of this company bought 12,000 shares at a rate of $0.62, taking the stock ownership to the 258,200 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28 ’25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 625,000 for $0.55, making the entire transaction worth $346,312. This insider now owns 2,676,000 shares in total.

i-80 Gold Corp (IAUX) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX: IAUX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what i-80 Gold Corp (IAUX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.37

Technical Analysis of i-80 Gold Corp (IAUX)

Looking closely at i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX: IAUX), its last 5-days average volume was 4.73 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.66%.

During the past 100 days, i-80 Gold Corp’s (IAUX) raw stochastic average was set at 37.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0295 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.0368 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6203, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6397. However, in the short run, i-80 Gold Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6150. Second resistance stands at $0.6319. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6482. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5818, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5655. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5486.

i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX: IAUX) Key Stats

There are 788,459K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 481.30 million. As of now, sales total 50,340 K while income totals -121,530 K. Its latest quarter income was 14,050 K while its last quarter net income were -41,210 K.