I-Mab ADR (IMAB) average volume reaches $1.61M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On Monday, I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ: IMAB) was 14.08% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $3.41. A 52-week range for IMAB has been $0.60 – $4.18.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 28.36%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -80.00%. With a float of $63.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.94 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 32 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

I-Mab ADR (IMAB) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward I-Mab ADR stocks. The insider ownership of I-Mab ADR is 19.87%, while institutional ownership is 13.39%.

I-Mab ADR (IMAB) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.3 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -0.22) by 0.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -80.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ: IMAB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what I-Mab ADR (IMAB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 22.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.71, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of I-Mab ADR (IMAB)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.84 million, its volume of 3.27 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.05%.

During the past 100 days, I-Mab ADR’s (IMAB) raw stochastic average was set at 91.91%, which indicates a significant increase from 88.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.41 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.20 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.31. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.07 in the near term. At $4.25, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.27. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.09.

I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ: IMAB) Key Stats

There are 81,501K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 307.08 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -22,230 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -3,150 K.