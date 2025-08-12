Investors finally get a glimpse of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) volume hitting the figure of 0.8 million.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) on Monday, plunged -3.96% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $18.2. Within the past 52 weeks, AEHR’s price has moved between $6.27 and $23.00.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales slided by -1.55%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -24.44%. With a float of $27.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.88 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 136 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 40.59%, operating margin of -8.16%, and the pretax margin is -7.28%.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Aehr Test Systems is 7.31%, while institutional ownership is 66.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 25 ’25, was worth 107,502. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $21.50, taking the stock ownership to the 7,665 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 25 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 5,000 for $21.32, making the entire transaction worth $106,600.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Latest Financial update

As on 8/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.01) by 0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.44% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 52.31% during the next five years compared to -1.55% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Trading Performance Indicators

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.99 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.13, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)

The latest stats from [Aehr Test Systems, AEHR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.76 million was inferior to 1.12 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.81%.

During the past 100 days, Aehr Test Systems’s (AEHR) raw stochastic average was set at 67.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.55 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.84 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.96. Now, the first resistance to watch is $18.21. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.95. The third major resistance level sits at $19.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.55. The third support level lies at $15.81 if the price breaches the second support level.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 522.92 million based on 29,915K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 58,970 K and income totals -3,910 K. The company made 14,090 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,900 K in sales during its previous quarter.